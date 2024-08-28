National Infrastructure Plan To Provide A 30-year Roadmap

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister for Infrastructure

The 30-year National Infrastructure Plan will ensure greater stability of infrastructure priorities to help New Zealand plan for, fund and deliver important projects, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop says.

“National campaigned on developing a 30-year national infrastructure plan, and I am pleased to outline our progress toward delivering it in Government.

“Work is underway now to develop the 30-year National Infrastructure Plan which will outline New Zealand’s infrastructure needs over the next 30 years, planned investments over the next 10-15 years, and recommendations on priority projects and reforms to fill the gap between what we have now, what we will have soon, and what we’ll need in future.

“Led by New Zealand’s Infrastructure Commission, the Plan will focus on ensuring we make better use of our existing assets, and that any new investments provide value for money. It will build on the work the Commission has already done on the New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy.

“In developing the National Infrastructure Plan, the Infrastructure Commission will work across central and local government, along with the private and wider infrastructure sector.

The plan will consist of four components:

An Infrastructure Needs Assessment which provides analysis of New Zealand’s long-term needs – and what we can afford – across the next 5-30 years A strengthened National Infrastructure Pipeline which will provide a national view of upcoming projects in the next ten years The Infrastructure Priorities Programme (IPP) which will involve a structured independent review of unfunded projects and initiatives, and Priority reforms, which will improve the way we select, invest in, deliver and maintain our infrastructure.

“The IPP picks up lessons from Australia’s Infrastructure Priority List which has helped them build political consensus on an enduring pipeline of priorities – exactly what we need in New Zealand.

“The Infrastructure Commission is today launching their IPP website which opens the Priorities Programme up to everyone. The private sector, non-government organisations, local government and communities are all welcome to submit their proposals for infrastructure priorities. The first round of priority proposals will be published in April next year, and the second round in June.

“To have long-term stability, it’s important that the National Infrastructure Plan has bipartisan buy-in. To this end I have written to the Infrastructure spokespeople of each party represented in Parliament, inviting them to be formally briefed by the Infrastructure Commission on the development of the 30-year National Infrastructure Plan. I intend that these briefings be offered every six months.

“I will also write to Parliament’s Business Committee asking that we hold an annual special debate on the National Infrastructure Plan. While this debate won’t change the contents of the plan, because it is independent, it will show areas where Parliamentary parties agree, where we don’t, and where there is room to compromise in the best interests of New Zealanders.

“I’m under no illusions that this process will be easy, but our Government thinks long-term and has big ambitions for taking New Zealand forward. The National Infrastructure Plan will be an important part of that progress.”

The National Infrastructure Plan will be delivered in December 2025.

© Scoop Media

