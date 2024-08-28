Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Northland And Hastings Councils Must Respect Voters' Choice On Māori Wards

Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 11:40 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Responding to the news that the Northland Regional Council and Hastings District Council may join Palmerston North City Council in attempting to ignore the Government’s Māori wards law, ACT’s Local Government spokesperson Cameron Luxton has said:

“Ratepayers struggling to make ends meet in the face of double-digit rate hikes expect their councillors to focus on the basics. Instead, councillors are using their privileged positions to grandstand against a Government they don’t like.

“What do councillors have to fear from allowing the people to vote in a referendum? They’re worried a referendum won’t deliver the result they want, but that’s democracy.

“ACT believes voters are capable of making decisions together as a community, not as two separate groups divided by race, because the basic problems councils exist to solve are not race-based.

“These three Councils are playing with fire. The elected Government has been very clear in its requirement for councils to repeal Māori wards or put them to a referendum. Coming from Tauranga I’ve experienced firsthand one option available to the Minister – having the council replaced with commissioners. That would be an even bigger blow to democracy than the council refusing a referendum.”

Other councils, including the Greater Wellington Regional Council and the Horizons Regional Council, have voted to keep their Māori wards and then complained of the cost of holding a poll.

“Councils can avoid the cost of having a referendum by voting to get rid of their Māori ward.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 