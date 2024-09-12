Rangatahi Inspire At Ngā Manu Kōrero Finals

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini kē - My success is not mine alone but is the from the strength of the many.

Aotearoa New Zealand’s top young speakers are an inspiration for all New Zealanders to learn more about the depth and beauty conveyed through reo Māori, says Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka.

Sixty speakers representing 46 secondary schools from across the country gathered in Auckland on 11 September to contest four national titles as part of this year’s prestigious Ngā Manu Kōrero competition.

“Congratulations to everyone who helped make this year’s competition a success for us all to enjoy, and of course to the winners:

Best senior te reo Māori speaker and winner of the Pei Te Hurinui Jones Trophy: Te Kanawa Wilson (Ngā Taiātea Wharekura).

Best junior te reo Māori speaker and winner of the Te Rāwhiti Ihaka Trophy: Kahurere Whauwhau (Te Wharekura o Ruatoki)

Best senior English speaker and winner of the Korimako Trophy: Tuhingaia Manihera (Whangārei Girls' High School)

Best junior English speaker and winner of the Sir Turi Carroll Trophy: Pou Ariki Hemara-Daniels (Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Rangi Āniwaniwa)

“The voice of our rangatahi – and that of the future of Aotearoa – resonated strong and clear.

“Their stories passed down through generations of whānau; their hopes for our country and our Iwi and hapū hold a deep well of knowledge that all New Zealanders can see themselves reflected in.

“The high calibre shown here has set the scene for further celebrations with this year’s Te Wiki o te Reo Māori beginning on Saturday. I look forward to hearing these rangatahi continue to grow in their skills and inspire others too.

“The number of te reo Māori speakers is expected to increase, largely driven by our rangatahi. We must continue to support them at home, in our communities and schools.

“Ngā Manu Kōrero shows the strength of te reo Māori is not that of a single person but that of many – he toa takitini.”

