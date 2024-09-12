Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
National Party President Sylvia Wood's Statement On Hon Anthony 'Aussie' Malcolm

Thursday, 12 September 2024, 8:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National Party President Sylvia Wood is paying tribute to former National Party MP Aussie Malcolm.

Aussie Malcolm served as National Party MP from 1975 until 1984, serving 3 terms as the MP for Eden. He held a number of ministerial portfolios in the Muldoon Government including as Minister of Health, Immigration, Associate Transport and Civil Aviation and Railways.

As Associate Transport Minister, he managed the transition of Wellington's commuter trains to electric units - including to Paraparaumu.

"On behalf of the National Party membership, I extend my deepest sympathies to Aussie's loved ones and reflect on his lifetime of service to the National Party, the Eden electorate and New Zealand," says Ms Wood.

"Aussie's commitment to his country was highly regarded and he continued his service to New Zealand through managing the first hosting of the America's Cup. Aussie then established Malcolm Pacific Immigration, a highly respected immigration advisory firm still operating today.

"It is always challenging for the families of politicians but the legacy Aussie has left on our Party and New Zealand is a testament to the sacrifices they, and Aussie made. On behalf of the National Party, I extend my warmest gratitude to Aussie's family for the contribution they made to our country through their support of his career in public life".

