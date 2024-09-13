Lemauga Lydia Sosene To Take Medical Leave

Labour’s Mangere MP Lemauga Lydia Sosene has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will shortly take medical leave.

Lemauga will take leave from Parliament from Tuesday 17 September 2024.

She will undergo surgery, and then remain on leave to recover. She wishes for privacy for her family during this time.

Jan Tinetti will act as spokesperson for Internal Affairs and Carmel Sepuloni will cover her associate portfolios of Pacific Peoples and Social Development and Employment.

“I wish Lemauga all the very best for her surgery and recovery,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“Receiving a diagnosis like this is never easy and is particularly hard on whānau. We in Labour are right behind Lemauga and will support her in any way she needs during this tough next period.

“Lemauga and I discussed what she would like me to say on her behalf, and it is to encourage women of all cultures to get checked. You never think it will be you, or someone close to you – but cancer can affect so many people quietly.

“On behalf of Lemauga’s family, thank you for your best wishes and prayers. Fa'afetai lava.”

