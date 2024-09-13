Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Gaps Still To Be Addressed In Callouts Response

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Government must guarantee New Zealanders will not be at risk after making changes to the way mental health callouts are handled.

“Police should stay involved in all 111 callouts until the Government can guarantee safety won’t be compromised by exiting them from mental health first response services,” Labour mental health spokesperson Ingrid Leary said.

“Matt Doocey is playing Russian Roulette by agreeing to roll out a new emergency response system for mental health callouts that doesn’t involve Police before having all the pieces in place to ensure safety of people and first responders.

“Mental health professionals are on record warning that Police should remain involved in 111 callouts until a new multi-agency response is up and running.”

The Minister’s own officials advised that “Police involvement is critical in situations to ensure the safety of all persons involved, where mental health workers are not able to safely undertake certain functions without risk” and that work to “assess potential gaps jointly with police” is not yet complete.

“Matt Doocey should guarantee that Police will remain on the frontline of 111 callouts until his officials have provided him with a full gaps analysis and solutions, and he can prove he has adequate additional funding to ensure those in crisis and those responding to crisis calls are safe and don’t fall through the cracks,” Ingrid Leary said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 