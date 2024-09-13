Green Party Pays Respects To Kiingi Tuuheitia

30 August 2024

The Green Party is paying tribute to the Māori King, Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero XVII, after he passed away earlier this morning.

“Kiingi Tuuheitia put kotahitanga on the national agenda, as our guiding star, to build the country we all deserve,” says Green Party Co-Leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“His legacy is one of unity, kindness and truly listening to understand. Kiingi Tuuheitia’s ability to deliver incisive, unapologetic, profound truths on open hearts and ears was a testament to how he navigated the world and embodied tino rangatiratanga. His deep passion for this planet and all who lived on it - from our tamariki, to the creatures in our oceans and forests - was palpable.

“Only last week, at the 18th anniversary of his coronation, people from across the land and oceans gathered at Turangawaewae to pay their respects and weave our collective potential.

“Kiingi Tuheitia saw the nation we could be, and invited us all to live up to it. Our love and thoughts are with his dear wife, Makau Ariki, whānau, Tainui Waka and the entire nation in mourning.

“Moe mai rā, e te rangatira. We all must continue to mahitahi in your legacy,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

