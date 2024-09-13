Government’s Condolences On Passing Of Kīngi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

30 August 2024

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters has expressed the Government’s condolences on the passing of Kīngi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of the King, and we express sympathies and prayers to the Kingitanga family and Tainui people.

“Kīngi Tūheitia had served and provided leadership to Kingitanga for just over 18 years.

“The news is especially saddening having only recently marked the Koroneihana celebrations at Turangawaewae,” Mr Peters says.

© Scoop Media

