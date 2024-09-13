Bill Strengthening Firearm Prohibition Orders Passes

Hon Nicole McKee

Associate Minister of Justice

29 August 2024

An important milestone in the Coalition Government’s commitment to restoring law and order was reached with the passing of the Firearms Prohibition Orders Legislation Amendment Bill today, Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says.

“The Firearms Prohibition Orders Legislation Amendment Bill was part of this Government’s 100-day plan and committed to giving Police greater powers to search gang members for firearms. Those firearms are illegally used by gangs and organised criminal groups to intimidate, to commit violent crime, and in conflicts between groups.”

The Bill amends the Arms Act 1983, Search and Surveillance Act 2012, and Sentencing Act 2002 to reform the Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) regime.

“This Bill is the first phase of our work programme to reform New Zealand’s outdated firearms law, with the priority of keeping our communities safe. The Bill addresses the unacceptable levels of gang-related violence, public intimidation, and crimes involving firearms that have so concerned New Zealanders.

“I am thinking about the people who have been the innocent victims, who have been shot and killed as they’ve been caught up in gang warfare – an innocent grandmother and a sleeping child. Through this Bill we are removing the ability of gang members and violent offenders to be in possession of firearms and giving police the ability to monitor the compliance of those with FPOs.

The Bill makes three key improvements to the existing FPO regime:

expands the qualifying criteria for the court to make an FPO, focusing on gang members and gang offending.

establishes a process by which an FPO may be varied, modified, or revoked.

gives police a new search power to monitor compliance with an FPO.

“The changes are about making sure people are complying with FPOs, it is not an extra punishment. It is about monitoring compliance with the order that has already been placed upon them. And of course, the ultimate outcome is about making our communities safer.”

