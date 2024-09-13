PM Fails In Constitutional Role And Leadership

29 August 2024

The failure of the Prime Minister to condemn his Minister for personally attacking the judiciary is another example of this Government riding roughshod over important constitutional rules.

“Shane Jones calling judges names undermines the independence of the Courts from Government and is deeply concerning,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“The Cabinet Manual says Ministers ‘should not express any views that are likely to be publicised if they could be regarded as reflecting adversely on the impartiality, personal views, or ability of any judge.’

“For Christopher Luxon to then fail to call his Minister out on it and instead dismiss calling a judge a ‘communist’ as just being descriptive is a failure of his duty as Prime Minister and to uphold an important part of our legislature. It is also a failure of leadership.

“The Attorney-General has stepped in to protect the Courts from improper attacks before. The New Zealand Bar Association has now written to the Attorney-General Judith Collins asking she do the same.

“If the Prime Minister won’t do his job, I call on Judith Collins to do hers,” Chris Hipkins said.

This follows the attacks by both New Zealand First and ACT Ministers on the Waitangi Tribunal earlier this year.

“New Zealanders should have unfettered access to an entirely independent court system, including to challenge Government decisions. Instead of undermining this important institution, the Government should address legal challenges head on and prove they’re on the right side of the law,” Chris Hipkins said.

