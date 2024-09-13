Mental Health Service To Support Over 130 Schools

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

29 August 2024

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey says the rollout of mental health support to primary and intermediate school pupils in Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti regions will continue.

“The Government has committed sustainable funding to the phased rollout of Mana Ake, which will grow to $3.7 million a year by 2026/27. This will ensure these services will remain intact and available for young people needing mental wellbeing support,” Mr Doocey says.

Mana Ake is a school-based mental wellbeing programme that helps children learn skills such as coping with change or challenges, managing their emotions, building positive relationships and overcoming grief and loss.

It also provides advice, guidance and workshops for parents, whānau and teachers so they can respond to and support the wellbeing needs of children.

“Once fully rolled out, Mana Ake will provide in-school wellbeing and mental resilience support and be available to around 25,500 students across more than 130 primary and intermediate schools in the regions,” Mr Doocey says.

“Early intervention and prevention is one of my priorities. I’ve committed to it in my mental health targets also as we know it’s one of the best ways to increase access and encourage better mental wellbeing for young New Zealanders.

“Early intervention has the further advantage of setting up young New Zealanders to maintain better mental wellbeing throughout their lives. This is a strong example of a social return on investment.”

Notes:

Mana Ake was initially developed to support earthquake-affected communities in Christchurch and Kaikōura and has since been expanded to seven additional areas across the country - Northland, Counties Manukau, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, Lakes and the West Coast.

As of 31 May 2024, over 78,600 sessions have been provided to children as part of Mana Ake since services started in 2018. This includes individual therapeutic support, small group therapeutic support, and whole of classroom and school sessions.

© Scoop Media

