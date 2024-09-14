Reo Māori The ‘Beating Heart’ Of Aotearoa New Zealand

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

From private business to the Paris Olympics, reo Māori is growing with the success of New Zealanders, says Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka.

“I’m joining New Zealanders across the country in celebrating this year’s Te Wiki o te Reo Māori – Māori Language Week, which has a big range of events running from 14 to 21 September. This year’s theme is Ake Ake Ake - A Forever Language.

“At the recent Olympics, te reo Māori featured as part of our national bid in front of the world. Let’s take that pride in nationhood and keep it going into Te Wiki and beyond.

“Te reo Māori is the beating heart of Aotearoa New Zealand. The language is pumping with life and the many new terms also enable Māori speakers to express the everchanging world around them and continue to use Māori as a normal means of communication.

“It’s especially great to see so many Māori and New Zealand businesses celebrating te reo Māori. Welcoming te reo into the private sector brings the language to new audiences and spaces whether it’s retail, architectural, tourism, engineering or shearing industries.

“Over more than 30 years, Te Wiki has developed from a single Māori Language Day to a week of celebration for all New Zealanders.

“As announced on the ātea of Tūrangawaewae, this year’s Te Wiki o te Reo Māori is dedicated to the memory and contribution of beloved Kīngi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

“We also acknowledge his daughter, Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po Pootatau Te Wherowhero VIII as the new leader of the Kīngitanga movement.

“Thanks to the efforts of many who have gone before us, and champions of te reo today, te reo Māori is becoming more and more a part of every day life in New Zealand.

“As part of my commitment, I speak te reo in Te Whare Pāremata (The House of Parliament), and in our office we have regular tikanga, waiata and reo sessions.

“Whether you have an ancestral connection to the language or not, te reo Māori connects us all to this place.

“I encourage everyone to give te reo Māori a go, whether you know a little or a lot.”

