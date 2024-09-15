Getting Transport Back On Track In Auckland

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

A record $8.4 billion for transport investment in Auckland through the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) will deliver the infrastructure our rapidly growing region needs to support economic growth and reduce travel times, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Aucklanders rejected the previous government’s transport policies which resulted in non-delivery, phantoms projects, slower speed limits, and an infestation of speed bumps. The Government is turning this around with record investment in transport projects that reduce travel times, improve public transport options, and build and maintain our roading network to the safe and reliable standard Aucklanders expect.

“Auckland has a growing population, and it is critical we continue to invest in transport infrastructure which enables people and freight to easily move around our region. Our Government is committed to making sure that every transport dollar is spent wisely on the projects and services that Aucklanders need. Public transport needs to be reliable, and roads need to be built and maintained to a high standard.”

The National Land Transport Programme will deliver a significant pipeline of transport infrastructure for Auckland to reduce congestion and enable Aucklanders to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.

Completing and opening the City Rail Link in 2026, doubling the capacity of the Auckland rail network.

Prioritising three Roads of National Significance (RoNS) – SH1 Warkworth to Wellsford, Mill Road, and the East-West Link. An additional North West Alternative State Highway (SH16) is planned for Auckland and will be progressed in the 2027-30 period.

Three Roads of Regional Significance will be progressed – SH1 Papakura to Drury, Penlink, and work will start on Waihoehoe Road upgrade.

Planning for an additional Waitematā harbour connection will continue.

Reeves Road Flyover will be completed alongside further work on completion of the Eastern Busway.

Speeding up Auckland’s local roads with investment in dynamic lanes, reversing Labour’s blanket speed limit reductions, and providing funding to Auckland Transport to remove speed bumps on high volume roads.

Fixing and preventing potholes on state highways and local roads including resealing and rehabilitation works on 393 kilometres of state highways to prevent potholes from forming in the first place.

Continued planning for the Northwest Rapid Transport Corridor.

“Delivering reliable, effective, and efficient public transport is a key priority for our Government. Over the next three years, we’re investing over $3.7 billion to improve public transport services in Auckland and build new infrastructure to reduce journey times and congestion. This will include progressing the critical SH16 Northwest Rapid Transport corridor between Brigham Creek and the city centre.

“Auckland needs both major public transport projects and RoNS to enable economic growth, reduce congestion, and unlock land for thousands of houses. Our region has been left without an infrastructure pipeline and our Government is committed to turning this around to deliver for Aucklanders.

“The Government is focused on getting transport back on track, delivering the basics well, unlocking economic growth and productivity, and ensuring that every dollar is spent wisely. Transport is a critical enabler for economic growth and productivity, and when Auckland does well, New Zealand does well.

“This $8.4 billion investment in Auckland delivers on the commitments we have made and ensures a strong pipeline of projects for the future.”

Full details of NLTP investments can be found at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/nltp

