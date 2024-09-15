Delivering Priority Connections For The West Coast

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

A record $255 million for transport investment on the West Coast through the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) will strengthen the region’s road and rail links to keep people connected and support the region’s economy, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“The Government is committed to making sure that every transport dollar is spent wisely on the programmes, projects, and services that Kiwis need. The West Coast needs roads built and maintained to a high standard, and with this $255 million investment, this is exactly what we are delivering for the region.

“In line with our Government Policy Statement on land transport, the $255 million investment on the West Coast will be targeted to ensure it keeps the region’s economy moving and enables people to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.

“We’re replacing the SH6 Coal Creek Overbridge and a further 10 bridges and culverts on local roads to increase resilience on the network. Over $200 million will be invested on maintenance and pothole prevention to ensure the region’s state highways and local roads return to the safe and reliable standard motorists expect, including resealing and rehabilitation works on 459 kilometres of state highway to prevent pesky potholes from forming in the first place.

“On SH7 Lewis Pass, work will start on reconstructing a 6 kilometre section from the summit to Maruia Springs and improvements to drainage on SH73 Jacksons and SH6 south of Ross. Greater resilience will be built into the network on SH6 from Haast to Hawea, to improve access and deliver more reliable travel times for those on the West Coast.

“The Government is focused on getting transport back on track, delivering the basics well, unlocking economic growth and productivity, and ensuring that every dollar spent is spent wisely. This $255 million of investment in the West Coast delivers on the commitments we have made and ensures a strong pipeline of projects for the future.”

Full details of NLTP investments can be found at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/nltp

