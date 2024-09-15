Comprehensive Strategic Partnership The Goal For New Zealand And Korea

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon held a bilateral meeting today with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol.

“Korea and New Zealand are likeminded democracies and natural partners in the Indo Pacific. As such, we have decided to advance discussions on elevating the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which recognises the close ties that stem from more than sixty years of diplomatic relations,” Mr Luxon says.

The two leaders agreed to take the relationship forward across defence and security, trade, people-to-people and multilateral areas.

“I look forward to continued growth in our trade relationship and was pleased to announce that we will explore the possibility of an upgrade to our bilateral Free Trade Agreement,” Mr Luxon says.

Mr Luxon’s visit to Korea continues tomorrow, with a busy schedule of defence, trade promotion and investment focused engagements.

