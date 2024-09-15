Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership The Goal For New Zealand And Korea

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon
Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon held a bilateral meeting today with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol.

“Korea and New Zealand are likeminded democracies and natural partners in the Indo Pacific. As such, we have decided to advance discussions on elevating the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which recognises the close ties that stem from more than sixty years of diplomatic relations,” Mr Luxon says.

The two leaders agreed to take the relationship forward across defence and security, trade, people-to-people and multilateral areas.

“I look forward to continued growth in our trade relationship and was pleased to announce that we will explore the possibility of an upgrade to our bilateral Free Trade Agreement,” Mr Luxon says.

Mr Luxon’s visit to Korea continues tomorrow, with a busy schedule of defence, trade promotion and investment focused engagements.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 