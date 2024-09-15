Prime Minister Pays Tribute To Kiingi Tuheitia

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

As Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII is laid to rest today, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has paid tribute to a leader whose commitment to Kotahitanga will have a lasting impact on our country.

“Kiingi Tuheitia was a humble leader who served his people with wisdom, mana and an unwavering commitment to Kotahitanga,” Mr Luxon says.

“Over the last few days, thousands of people have gathered at Turangawaewae from all corners of our country to pay their respects – a testament to the profound impact Kiingi Tuheitia has had on so many lives.

“As Kiingi Tuheitia makes his final journey from Turangawaewae, we reflect on his legacy and look to the future with hope and anticipation.

“We welcome the Upoko Ariki, Ngawai hono i te po, who carries forward the mantle of leadership left by her father. The path ahead is illuminated by the great legacy of Kiingi Tuheitia.”

