Vast Majority Of Councils Support Māori Wards

Councils across the country have now decided where they stand regarding Māori wards, with a resounding majority in favour of keeping them in what is a significant setback for the Government.

“The voice of our councils has echoed the chorus of calls opposing the Government’s concerted campaign to erase Māori wards and silence tangata whenua voice in local government decision making” says Green Party spokesperson for Māori Development, Hūhana Lyndon.

“Forty-three out of 45 councils have voted in favour of keeping their Māori wards and protecting the voice tangata whenua have in local democracy. That is 96 per cent support across all councils that have been bulldozed into this situation by the Government’s legislation, a clear sign of deep opposition to this Te Tiriti-trampling agenda.

“Māori wards are essential to empowering the unique and often marginalised voices of Māori. The tino rangatiratanga promised as part of our nation’s founding document demands that we are given a seat at the decision-making table.

“Local government knows first-hand the value of Māori wards which allow councils to more adequately and accurately represent our often under-represented and under-served Māori.

“The coalition’s law change to require councils to either disestablish their Māori wards or agree to a binding poll is simply wasteful, racist and an overreach into the business of local authorities.

“This Government has tried, and largely failed, to deter local councils from establishing wards. It is a coalition which is seeking to advance anti-Maori policies at every turn, not least of which is a move to change the principles of our founding document, Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“The Greens encourage people, both Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti, to prepare to stand up and vote Yes in October 2025’s polls on Māori Wards,” says Hūhana Lyndon.

© Scoop Media

