Sport Minister Congratulates NZ’s Paralympians

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Sport & Recreation

Sport & Recreation Minister Chris Bishop has congratulated New Zealand's Paralympic Team at the conclusion of the Paralympic Games in Paris.

“The NZ Paralympic Team's success in Paris included fantastic performances, personal best times, New Zealand records and Oceania records all being smashed - and of course, many Kiwis on the podium.

“Our 24 Paralympians did us proud. From day one when Nicole Murray smashed the New Zealand record in qualification for the C4-5 500m time trial, right through to Peter Cowan’s bronze medal in the para canoe men's VL3 200m on the final day, every single Kiwi Paralympian - as their campaign slogan so aptly put it - gave us something to talk about.

"Anna Taylor's silver medal in the C4 3000m in the velodrome got us onto the medal table on day four of the Games, and was the starting point for other podium performances across several disciplines. Stade de France in particular saw many spectacular Kiwi performances and medals, including Will Stedman's silver medal in the men's 400m T36 final and Holly Robinson's bronze in the women's shot put F46, and Danielle Aitchison’s two silvers in the Women’s 100m T36 and Women’s 200m T36.”

"Anna Grimaldi's gold medal in the 200m T47, setting an Oceania record in the process, was absolutely breathtaking, not least because Anna had just picked herself up from a disappointing result in the long jump the day prior. She joins Dame Sophie Pascoe and Eve Rimmer as the only other female Kiwi Paralympians to have won gold medals at three successive Paralympics.

"It wasn't all medals and glory, but even in moments of disappointment our Kiwis made us proud through their integrity and sportsmanship, congratulating medallists and thanking their supporters with grace.

“Getting to the start line of the Paralympics takes a huge support team behind every athlete. I want to thank Chef de Mission Raylene Bates and her team of professionals covering every possible contingency from prosthetic limb servicing to sports medicine, psychology, logistics and more.

“I thank each athlete's family for everything they've done to support their Paralympian. The families and loved ones of our athletes have been their number one supporters from the very beginning of their sporting careers, and it was a joy to witness the pride on the faces of parents, siblings, spouses and children as they saw their Paralympian doing what they love on the world stage.

“The Paralympics New Zealand, High Performance Sport NZ, and Sport NZ have all contributed in a large way to this team's successes, and I know they're already turning their focus towards Los Angeles in 2028 and looking at how we can build on the team's performances in Paris.

“To our Paralympians: I am looking forward to seeing what you give us to talk about next.”

