Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Pharmac Delivering More For Kiwis Following Major Funding Boost

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Seymour
Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Pharmac David Seymour has welcomed the increased availability of medicines for Kiwis resulting from the Government’s increased investment in Pharmac.

“Pharmac operates independently, but it must work within the budget constraints set by the Government,” says Mr Seymour.

“When our Government assumed office, New Zealanders were facing an uncertain future for medicine access. Pharmac had a $1.7 billion funding hole and had no new money to increase access for medicines.

“It was a priority for this Government to fix that. We’ve allocated Pharmac’s largest ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years, so that it can get on and do its job – negotiating the best deals for medicine for New Zealanders.

“As of 28 August 2024, Pharmac has consulted on funding for 24 treatments – 13 for cancer and 11 for other conditions.

“That is now showing tangible results, with new cancer drugs being funded from 1 October. This decision is an early sign of the direction we’re setting for Pharmac – one that prioritises expanding opportunities and access for patients and their families.”

From 1 October 2024, Keytruda will be funded for eligible people with advanced triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck cancer, advanced bladder cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, and both first-line and second-line treatments for bowel cancer.

From 1 November 2024, Opdivo will also be funded for people with advanced kidney cancer. Additionally, access is being widened for preventative treatments like posaconazole and voriconazole, supporting those with weakened immune systems such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients.

This follows on from earlier decisions to fund 10 medicines in 2024/25 (six new treatments and four widened access). As well as the decision to fund Continued Glucose Monitors (CGMs) and insulin pumps from 1 October.

“I’m pleased to see Pharmac’s responsiveness to the voices of patients and their families by expanding access to Keytruda for more groups, including those with certain types of breast and bowel cancer. This decision reflects our commitment to a more adaptable and patient-centered approach,” says Mr Seymour.

“We want to build a world-class health system, and that requires access to world-class medicines.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 