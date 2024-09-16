Pharmac Delivering More For Kiwis Following Major Funding Boost

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Pharmac David Seymour has welcomed the increased availability of medicines for Kiwis resulting from the Government’s increased investment in Pharmac.

“Pharmac operates independently, but it must work within the budget constraints set by the Government,” says Mr Seymour.

“When our Government assumed office, New Zealanders were facing an uncertain future for medicine access. Pharmac had a $1.7 billion funding hole and had no new money to increase access for medicines.

“It was a priority for this Government to fix that. We’ve allocated Pharmac’s largest ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years, so that it can get on and do its job – negotiating the best deals for medicine for New Zealanders.

“As of 28 August 2024, Pharmac has consulted on funding for 24 treatments – 13 for cancer and 11 for other conditions.

“That is now showing tangible results, with new cancer drugs being funded from 1 October. This decision is an early sign of the direction we’re setting for Pharmac – one that prioritises expanding opportunities and access for patients and their families.”

From 1 October 2024, Keytruda will be funded for eligible people with advanced triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck cancer, advanced bladder cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, and both first-line and second-line treatments for bowel cancer.

From 1 November 2024, Opdivo will also be funded for people with advanced kidney cancer. Additionally, access is being widened for preventative treatments like posaconazole and voriconazole, supporting those with weakened immune systems such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients.

This follows on from earlier decisions to fund 10 medicines in 2024/25 (six new treatments and four widened access). As well as the decision to fund Continued Glucose Monitors (CGMs) and insulin pumps from 1 October.

“I’m pleased to see Pharmac’s responsiveness to the voices of patients and their families by expanding access to Keytruda for more groups, including those with certain types of breast and bowel cancer. This decision reflects our commitment to a more adaptable and patient-centered approach,” says Mr Seymour.

“We want to build a world-class health system, and that requires access to world-class medicines.”

© Scoop Media

