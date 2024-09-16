Government Welcomes Findings Of NZ Superannuation Fund Review

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister of Finance

The Government has welcomed the findings of the recent statutory review into the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Minister of Finance Nicola Willis says.

The 5-yearly review, conducted on behalf of Treasury and tabled in Parliament today, found the Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation continues to operate at global best practice levels and remains well equipped to deliver on its mandate of investing the Fund on a prudent, commercial basis on behalf of New Zealand taxpayers.

“I am pleased to note the Guardians achieved strong performance ratings across each of the categories reviewed, including for its business, governance, investment, and systems models, along with its culture.

“The review found the Fund’s standing is excellent amongst its global peers, with strong leadership and a constant attention to improvement cited as defining characteristics.

The Government is encouraged by these findings, which show the $75 billion invested by the Fund is being well-managed.

“We’re focused on rebuilding the economy to deliver the economic growth over the coming decades that will allow Kiwis to earn more, invest more and save more for retirement,” Nicola Willis says.

© Scoop Media

