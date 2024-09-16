Job Losses From Mill Closures Linked To Govt Inaction

Hundreds of jobs lost as a result of pulp mill closures in the Ruapehu District are a consequence of government inaction in addressing the shortfalls of our electricity network.

“These closures and job losses are a damning indictment on the Government’s failure to address chronic flaws in our electricity market,” says the Green Party Energy Spokesperson Scott Willis.

“We can build an electricity network that puts people and planet before profit, one that supports our communities without costing our climate. But instead, we have had short-term thinking and a lack of Government leadership.

“These closures and the jobs cuts that come with them are a consequence of successive governments failing to address the need for a sustainable and secure energy transition.

“When the electricity market sees major price spikes it's enormously challenging for businesses to operate in such an environment. The current Government had an opportunity to act in response to this, but it didn’t.

“Last week, our co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick wrote to the Prime Minister to intervene in the closures of the Ruapehu Winstone mills and address the glaring imbalances across our electricity market. There has been no response.

“Having visited Ruapehu district two weeks ago with Chlöe to meet the mill workers, we felt their frustrations first hand.

“If Christopher Luxon truly cared about our communities he would have committed to urgent intervention and reform that puts people and planet before gentailer profits.

“The Government has the power to enact change. It could use the dividends earned from its majority shareholding in our gentailers to invest in renewables and build a more sustainable, secure and affordable electricity network.

“We have more than enough gas to meet short-term electricity needs and power through the transition to a fully decarbonised electricity system.

“The longer the Government fails to act, the longer our communities will be left to suffer soaring electricity prices. It doesn’t have to be this way, change is possible and the solutions exist, all that is missing is political will,” says Scott Willis.

