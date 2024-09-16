Government Unlocking Potential Of AI

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Judith Collins today announced a programme to drive Artificial Intelligence (AI) uptake among New Zealand businesses.

“The AI Activator will unlock the potential of AI for New Zealand businesses through a range of support, including access to AI research experts, technical assistance, AI tools and resources as well as options for funding and grants.

“AI is predicted to contribute $76 billion to the New Zealand’s annual GDP by 2038. It is crucial we support businesses to improve their awareness and uptake of AI, so they can capitalise on the benefits as the rest of the world rapidly adopts this technology,” Ms Collins says.

“Today I am also announcing the pilot of GovGPT, which will make it easier to access reliable government information and support for businesses and people wishing to interact with government agencies.

“GovGPT is an exciting first step towards a vision of a ‘digital front-door', where individuals can find answers to their questions about government in a convenient and timely way.

“Both initiatives announced today will be run by Callaghan Innovation, which will fund this work through baselines.

“This work, coupled with our ongoing work on a strategic approach to AI, demonstrates the Government’s commitment to safely maximising the value AI can have for the economy and all New Zealanders.”

