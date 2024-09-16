New Zealanders Departing Our Shores At A Record Rate

The Migration figures released by StatsNZ today show National is continuing to drive Kiwis away from New Zealand in record numbers.

“Opportunities at home are becoming scarcer and the numbers back up what everyone is feeling, that the grass is getting greener elsewhere,” Labour finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds said.

“Unemployment is up, and for many the only option is to head overseas, which we are seeing now with record numbers of people leaving New Zealand.”

July 2024 has set two annual records for New Zealanders leaving. There were 81,000 migrant departures, exceeding the previous record (before 2024) of 72,400 in the February 2012 year.

And there was a net migration loss of 55,800 exceeding the previous record (before 2023 and 2024) of 44,400 in the February 2012 year.

The total 133,600 migrant departures in the July 2024 year are, provisionally, the highest on record for an annual period.

“This is what happens when a government is so focused on cuts, rather than making New Zealand a better place to live,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“We must do better. Government has a role in driving increased wages, productivity, and growth. Instead, this government has put a stranglehold on it.

“National came into power and hit pause on work on school classrooms and public house builds and reduced the amount of work being done on our hospitals, right at a time they should’ve been doing the opposite to support the sector.

“This comes as news that Winstone Pulp will close its mills. 230 workers from a small-town dependent on the mill for income may have little choice but to leave the country to look for work.

“They’re doing the bare minimum for wages, are expecting big savings to be made in health when the sector is desperate for investment and they’re waving goodbye to Kiwis who are looking for opportunities elsewhere.

“National needs to stop and think before it continues its cuts,” Barbara Edmonds said.

