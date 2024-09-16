Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour’s Misleading Information Is Disappointing

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicole McKee
Associate Minister of Justice

Labour’s misinformation about firearms law is dangerous and disappointing, Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says.

“Labour and Ginny Andersen have repeatedly said over the past few days that the previous Labour Government completely banned semi-automatic firearms in 2019 and that the Coalition Government is planning to ‘reintroduce’ them.

“Both claims are false.

“Licenced firearms owners can still hold these firearms if they earn the correct endorsement to do so – collectors and pest controllers, for example.

“You can’t reintroduce something that was never banned.

No decisions have been made on the coalition commitment to rewrite the Arms Act and this Government will provide an opportunity for all New Zealanders to have their say once an amendment bill goes to select committee – something Labour never did.

“I am focused on producing the best firearms laws in the world – laws that are easy to comply with and improve public safety.

“The previous Labour Government’s rushed, knee-jerk law changes have not made New Zealanders safer. More people were convicted of a firearm-related offence in 2023 than in 2019 – up 18 per cent.

“Those changes have led to a confused and inconsistent approach to firearms regulation. Our task is to clean up their mess and ensure we have the best firearms laws in the world.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 