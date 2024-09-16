Labour’s Misleading Information Is Disappointing

Hon Nicole McKee

Associate Minister of Justice

Labour’s misinformation about firearms law is dangerous and disappointing, Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee says.

“Labour and Ginny Andersen have repeatedly said over the past few days that the previous Labour Government completely banned semi-automatic firearms in 2019 and that the Coalition Government is planning to ‘reintroduce’ them.

“Both claims are false.

“Licenced firearms owners can still hold these firearms if they earn the correct endorsement to do so – collectors and pest controllers, for example.

“You can’t reintroduce something that was never banned.

No decisions have been made on the coalition commitment to rewrite the Arms Act and this Government will provide an opportunity for all New Zealanders to have their say once an amendment bill goes to select committee – something Labour never did.

“I am focused on producing the best firearms laws in the world – laws that are easy to comply with and improve public safety.

“The previous Labour Government’s rushed, knee-jerk law changes have not made New Zealanders safer. More people were convicted of a firearm-related offence in 2023 than in 2019 – up 18 per cent.

“Those changes have led to a confused and inconsistent approach to firearms regulation. Our task is to clean up their mess and ensure we have the best firearms laws in the world.”

