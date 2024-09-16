Govt Already Seeking Advice On Treaty Referendum

On one hand, the Prime Minister has assured Aotearoa that his party will not support the Treaty Principles Bill beyond first reading, but on the other, his Government has already sought advice on holding a referendum on our founding document.

“Seeking advice on holding a Treaty referendum cuts completely against the grain of the assurances Luxon has given the public on the Treaty Principles Bill,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Māori Development, Hūhana Lyndon.

“Te Tiriti o Waitangi is the enduring heartbeat of Aotearoa and not something that can be erased by way of referendum. As our founding document, it establishes a blueprint for a relationship between Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti. Te Tiriti binds us together, it should not be used to drive us apart.

“Earlier this year, Luxon stood at Waitangi and said Te Tiriti was our past, present and future. Last week at Tūrangawaewae he spoke about the importance of Kotahitanga. But this week his Cabinet has sought advice on holding a Treaty referendum. None of this makes sense.

“Once again, Luxon’s rhetoric is failing to match the reality of his actions. This two-faced performance falls far short of the accountability Te Iwi Māori deserve when it comes to Te Tiriti.

“On the one hand, Luxon has said his party remains committed to shutting down the Bill, but on the other, his Cabinet is allowing this conversation to continue by supporting a six-month select committee process while seeking advice on holding a referendum. A process which officials have said will have a negative effect on social cohesion.

“The Prime Minister must abandon this Bill that attempts to re-write our history and essentially erase Māori from it. It is not fit for Parliament and would unearth and embolden some incredibly harmful views.

“It is high time that Luxon stood up for the good of our nation and upheld the dignity, meaning and integrity of our founding agreement,” says Hūhana Lyndon.

