Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt Already Seeking Advice On Treaty Referendum

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:30 am
Press Release: Green Party

On one hand, the Prime Minister has assured Aotearoa that his party will not support the Treaty Principles Bill beyond first reading, but on the other, his Government has already sought advice on holding a referendum on our founding document.

“Seeking advice on holding a Treaty referendum cuts completely against the grain of the assurances Luxon has given the public on the Treaty Principles Bill,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Māori Development, Hūhana Lyndon.

“Te Tiriti o Waitangi is the enduring heartbeat of Aotearoa and not something that can be erased by way of referendum. As our founding document, it establishes a blueprint for a relationship between Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti. Te Tiriti binds us together, it should not be used to drive us apart.

“Earlier this year, Luxon stood at Waitangi and said Te Tiriti was our past, present and future. Last week at Tūrangawaewae he spoke about the importance of Kotahitanga. But this week his Cabinet has sought advice on holding a Treaty referendum. None of this makes sense.

“Once again, Luxon’s rhetoric is failing to match the reality of his actions. This two-faced performance falls far short of the accountability Te Iwi Māori deserve when it comes to Te Tiriti.

“On the one hand, Luxon has said his party remains committed to shutting down the Bill, but on the other, his Cabinet is allowing this conversation to continue by supporting a six-month select committee process while seeking advice on holding a referendum. A process which officials have said will have a negative effect on social cohesion.

“The Prime Minister must abandon this Bill that attempts to re-write our history and essentially erase Māori from it. It is not fit for Parliament and would unearth and embolden some incredibly harmful views.

“It is high time that Luxon stood up for the good of our nation and upheld the dignity, meaning and integrity of our founding agreement,” says Hūhana Lyndon.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 