Driving Structured Literacy In Schools

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Erica Stanford
Minister of Education

The coalition Government is driving confidence in reading and writing in the first years of schooling.

“From the first time children step into the classroom, we’re equipping them and teachers with the tools they need to be brilliant in literacy.

“From 1 October, schools and kura with Years 0-3 will receive between $500 and $5000 per year over the next four years to support them buying structured literacy resources. Funding will be allocated to schools dependent on their roll size.

“Schools will be able to access decodable books, games and other high-quality materials that support a structured approach. This is on top of the free resources already available from the Ministry of Education”.

Alongside this, trials of the new phonics checks in primary schools are about to begin.

“80 schools will trial the phonics check to ensure it is ready to roll out nationwide from the start of 2025. They will be done after 20 weeks of schooling and repeated after 40 weeks. It will help teachers and parents understand a child’s reading ability and wrap around additional support if needed.”

For the first time, a purpose-built tool has been created to make the check available through te reo Māori.

“By checking on every child’s progress in their first year of schooling and providing the resources they need to thrive, we are making sure all children are getting the very best start in literacy.

“This is another step we are taking to raise achievement and close the equity gap in our education system,” Ms Stanford says.

