Labour Leader To Travel To UK

Monday, 16 September 2024, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour Leader Chris Hipkins will travel to the United Kingdom this week to attend the annual UK Labour Party conference in Liverpool and meet with members of the new Labour Government.

While at the conference he will also take part in panel discussions and speaking events.

“The UK Labour conference presents a great opportunity to meet with my British counterparts while also attending some of the hundreds of events and discussions that take place on the sidelines of the conference,” Chris Hipkins said.

“I will also be meeting with think-tanks, economists and writers both in Liverpool and London.

“As the New Zealand Labour Party undertakes its policy-making process, this the perfect time to take stock of what is happening internationally and discuss our direction with other policymakers,” Chris Hipkins said.

After the conference Chris Hipkins will travel to London for meetings, before returning to New Zealand on October 1.

