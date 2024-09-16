Workers’ Rights Put Ahead Of Criminals’ Rights

“Finally, retailers and other sole charge workers will have their rights put at the centre of sentencing,” says ACT MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

The Justice Minister today announced the introduction of legislation delivering on ACT’s coalition commitment to introduce new aggravating factors at sentencing to address offences against sole charge workers and those whose home and business are interconnected.

“I’ve spent recent weeks meeting with shop workers and retailers in Auckland, and they have told me of costly security measures they have taken just so they can provide for their families and contribute to society," says Dr Parmar. "It is heartbreaking because many people come to New Zealand and take these jobs with the understanding that this is a safe country.

“People working alone feel especially vulnerable, as do those who work in a business attached to the family home, because they can’t flee without putting loved ones at risk. Now, these workers’ vulnerability will be recognised in law.

“It’s not just workers who are recognised by the new legislation. The circumstances of any victim will now be given greater weight in sentencing decisions.

“Ultimately, these changes will mean tougher sentences for criminals who victimise peaceful and productive New Zealanders.”

