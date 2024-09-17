FamilyBoost Childcare Payment Registrations Open

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister of Finance

From today, low-to-middle-income families with young children can register for the new FamilyBoost payment, to help them meet early childhood education (ECE) costs.

The scheme was introduced as part of the Government’s tax relief plan to help Kiwis who are doing it tough.

“FamilyBoost is one of the ways we are supporting families with young children who are struggling with the cost of living, by helping make childcare costs more affordable. It will make a difference to more than 100,000 Kiwi families – that’s 140,000 Kiwi kids,” Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

Under the FamilyBoost scheme, eligible families earning up to $180,000 will be able to claim up to 25% of weekly childcare fees up to a maximum of $975 every three months.

“Inland Revenue has been working with Early Childhood Education (ECE) providers to prepare them and their families for FamilyBoost. I encourage all families who are eligible to register,” Nicola Willis says.

People can register via Inland Revenue’s online system, myIR. Claims for the FamilyBoost payment can be submitted from 1 October for ECE fees invoiced between 1 July and 30 September 2024.

For more information and to check eligibility, visit www.ird.govt.nz/familyboost.

