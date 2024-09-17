Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

FamilyBoost Childcare Payment Registrations Open

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 9:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Willis
Minister of Finance

From today, low-to-middle-income families with young children can register for the new FamilyBoost payment, to help them meet early childhood education (ECE) costs.

The scheme was introduced as part of the Government’s tax relief plan to help Kiwis who are doing it tough.

“FamilyBoost is one of the ways we are supporting families with young children who are struggling with the cost of living, by helping make childcare costs more affordable. It will make a difference to more than 100,000 Kiwi families – that’s 140,000 Kiwi kids,” Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

Under the FamilyBoost scheme, eligible families earning up to $180,000 will be able to claim up to 25% of weekly childcare fees up to a maximum of $975 every three months.

“Inland Revenue has been working with Early Childhood Education (ECE) providers to prepare them and their families for FamilyBoost. I encourage all families who are eligible to register,” Nicola Willis says.

People can register via Inland Revenue’s online system, myIR. Claims for the FamilyBoost payment can be submitted from 1 October for ECE fees invoiced between 1 July and 30 September 2024.

For more information and to check eligibility, visit www.ird.govt.nz/familyboost.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 