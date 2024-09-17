Wellington Airport Debacle Whacks Hard-up Ratepayers

ACT’s Finance spokesperson Todd Stephenson is criticising Wellington City Council’s flip-flopping on the issue of its shares in Wellington Airport.

“Wellington City Council needs to get on with selling its shares. There is no good reason for a council to partially own an airport," says Stephenson.

“Rates paid by hard-up Wellingtonians should not be supporting a council to play share market games.

“Councils need to focus on delivering the basic public services they are responsible for: making sure roads are maintained, water systems work, and buses run on time.

“That focus can help to keep rate hikes down for ratepayers.

“Wellington City Council could have been an example to councils New Zealand over, but it will first need to find a spine and make the right call again.”

© Scoop Media

