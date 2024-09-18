Thanking Social Workers On Their National Day

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for Children

Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence

“Today, on Aotearoa New Zealand Social Workers’ Day, I would like to recognise the tremendous effort social workers make not just today, but every day,” Children’s Minister and Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence Karen Chhour says.

“I thank all those working on the front line for their commitment to young people and for helping make a change in New Zealand.

“Social workers are helping to shape our most vulnerable young people into being the best they can be.

“We want all young people to be able to reach their full potential, and this means they need a life free of violence, where homes are filled with love and care; where communities lift whānau up, rather than look away from things that can be too hard for some to watch.

“Social workers work alongside people to help them address trauma and other challenges, so they can live full lives and achieve their potential.

“And I’d like to take time to recognise those who work with people in other situations, including those who work with people facing family violence or domestic violence situations.

“I am impressed every day with the work and effort that goes into working alongside children, whānau and victim-survivors.”

Minister Chhour spoke to the Social Services Providers Association national conference in Christchurch on Monday. Read her speech here: Beehive.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

