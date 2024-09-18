Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Foreign Minister To Travel To New York, French Polynesia

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 5:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is travelling to New York next week to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, followed by a visit to French Polynesia.

“In the context of the myriad regional and global crises, our engagements in New York will demonstrate NewZealand’s strong support for the rules-based international order and the need for collective solutions to global challenges,” Mr Peters says.

While in New York, Mr Peters will speak at the General Assembly, address the UN Security Council, and undertake a range of bilateral meetings with counterparts.

Mr Peters will return to NewZealand via French Polynesia, where he will meet President Moetai Brotherson as well as representatives of the French Government.

“New Zealand and French Polynesia share a deep relationship founded on cultural connections and mutual respect – and we are looking to do more together, including economically,” Mr Peters says.

“France is an important partner for New Zealand in the Indo-Pacific, and we have a shared interest in a stable and prosperous Pacific Islands region.”

Mr Peters is seeking to visit every Pacific Islands Forum member in 2024. French Polynesia is the 15th Pacific Islands Forum member he has visited this year, leaving Kiribati and New Caledonia to go.

Mr Peters will return to NewZealand on 1 October.

