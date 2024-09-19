Tough Targets For Charter Schools Will Raise Achievement

Associate Education Minister David Seymour says that Charter Schools will face a combination of minimum performance thresholds and stretch targets for achievement, attendance and financial sustainability.

“Charter schools will be given greater freedom to respond to diverse student needs in innovative ways, but they will be held to a much higher standard than state schools. This will raise educational achievement, especially for students disengaged from school,” says Mr Seymour.

“The minimum performance thresholds will be adjusted for the socio-economic barriers faced by students, measured by the Equity Index (EQI). They will be determined based on the principle that charter schools will need to perform in the top half of all schools within their specific EQI group.

“All schools will be aiming to meet and surpass the standardised target of 80% of primary students above the expected curriculum and 95% of school leavers reaching NCEA level 2 or above. However, unlike state schools, charter schools will be set minimum requirements for achievement before facing interventions, including possibly having their contract terminated.

“In return for greater autonomy with how they use their funding, charter schools will face greater scrutiny and must adhere to minimum standards.

“For example, schools where students face fewer social barriers will begin with a minimum performance threshold of 70% of students meeting at or above the expected reading level, while schools where students are facing more social barriers will start with a minimum of 30%. Across all state schools the average in Year 8 is 47% according to the 2023 Curriculum Insights and Progress Study.

“Attendance targets will work in the same way, with those facing fewer barriers having a minimum performance threshold of 60% regular attendance, and those with more barriers beginning with a minimum of 35% regular attendance. Across all state schools the average was 53.2% in Term 2 of 2024.

“These performance thresholds will be regularly reviewed and shifted by the Charter School Agency to move closer to the standardised target over time.

“Financial performance will be regularly assessed by the Charter Schools Authorisation Board. Sponsors are required to conduct an annual self-audit in June and provide a follow-up report to the Charter School Agency in December.

“Many students do not respond well to a ‘one size fits all’ school system and there is a crisis with school attendance and achievement at record low levels.

“Every child deserves an education that enables them to flourish. To achieve that, New Zealand needs an education system that is more flexible and responsive to family and student needs.

“Charter schools provide educators with greater autonomy, create diversity in New Zealand’s education system, free educators from state and union interference, and raise overall educational achievement, especially for students who are underachieving or disengaged from the current system.”

