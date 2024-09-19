Wānaka Community To Benefit From New Overnight Health Service

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister of Health

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says an Overnight Acute Care Service opening in October will provide people in Wānaka and the surrounding area with the assurance of quality overnight care closer to home.

“When I was in Wānaka earlier this year, I announced funding for the area’s first afterhours – a service the community has been calling for for some time,” says Dr Reti.

The new service will be provided by Central Otago Health Services Limited in collaboration with local GPs, St John and Ka Ora, funded by Health New Zealand.

“The nurse-led service will be open overnight, seven days a week, from Monday 14 October. Patients will call their normal healthcare provider and will be triaged over the phone before being referred to the in-person service.

“This is a clear example of how collaboration between providers can lead to better access to health services, closer to home.

“By combining in person local support with elements of telehealth, expert healthcare will be available overnight in Wānaka.

“Residents will no longer need to travel such long distances, it will alleviate pressure on the local health workforce and free up ambulance services for emergencies.

“This area has experienced significant population growth and health services simply haven’t kept up.

“The Government is committed to improving the public services Kiwis rely on, including healthcare.

“This after-hours service and the new Primary Maternity Unit I opened in June represent significant steps forward for healthcare in the region.

“There is still more to do. This is an interim solution while Health New Zealand continues to look at alternate models of care that can be provided in the long-term across the region.

“I am committed to improving the delivery of quality healthcare, especially for growing areas like Wānaka,” says Dr Reti.

© Scoop Media

