Business Key To Regional Economic Dialogue

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Development

Local businesses and industries need to be front and centre in conversations about how regions plan to grow their economies, Regional Development Shane Jones says.

The nationwide series of summits aims to facilitate conversations about regional economic growth and opportunities to drive productivity, prosperity and resilience through the Coalition Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF).

“Over the last few months, as New Zealand has grappled with cost of living challenges and energy security issues, we have seen how crucial strong local industries are for their communities and a growing need for regions to be economically resilient,” Mr Jones says.

“Through these summits, the Government is asking each region to identify what’s most important in terms of future growth and development, and how they will work collaboratively with central government to leverage and progress opportunities where our priorities meet.

“While I see a vital role for the Government as an enabler of growth through the right policy and regulatory settings and strategic co-investment, I want regions to be forging their own paths, leaning into their own strengths, and leading with the mana of their own people.

“We can’t have meaningful discussions about a region’s economic priorities without the voices of local businesses. I want to see the industries and businesses driving economic activity in their regions front and centre at these summits.”

Two summits have now taken place, with a further 13 to come over the next seven months. An updated schedule is below, including a new date for the Waikato summit which was postponed following the passing of Kiingi Tuheitia.

Regional Growth Summits in Canterbury, Wairarapa, Kāpiti and Chatham Islands are still being finalised with dates in early 2025 to be confirmed.

More information about the RIF, including details about eligibility criteria and the application process can also be found on the Grow Regions website.

© Scoop Media

