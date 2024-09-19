Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ Hosts Annual CER Trade Ministers’ Meeting In Rotorua

Thursday, 19 September 2024, 11:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade

Trade Minister Todd McClay will meet with Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell for the annual Closer Economic Relations (CER) Trade Ministers’ meeting in Rotorua this weekend.

“CER is our most comprehensive agreement covering trade, labour mobility, harmonisation of standards and political cooperation. It underpins an important trading relationship worth $32 billion annually. This meeting is an opportunity to discuss how we can build on that foundation and deliver more for our citizens,” Mr McClay says.

“Minister Farrell and I will be discussing how we can work more closely together to make it easier for New Zealand and Australia businesses to trade more.

“Our focus will be on how we can bring down barriers and reduce costs through eliminating non-tariff barriers across the Tasman. We will also discuss a range of international issues in the WTO, OECD, CPTPP, as well as the EU Deforestation Regulations and sustainable supply chains.”

Businesses with prominent interest in the trans-Tasman market will meet Ministers facilitated by the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum. These include: Spark, Infratil, Port of Auckland, Indevin, and Beca.

“As exporting nations, New Zealand and Australia share a strong commitment to the rules-based trading system, and the continuation of increased connectivity to support regional growth and stability,” Mr McClay says.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 