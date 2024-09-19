NZ Hosts Annual CER Trade Ministers’ Meeting In Rotorua

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade

Trade Minister Todd McClay will meet with Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell for the annual Closer Economic Relations (CER) Trade Ministers’ meeting in Rotorua this weekend.

“CER is our most comprehensive agreement covering trade, labour mobility, harmonisation of standards and political cooperation. It underpins an important trading relationship worth $32 billion annually. This meeting is an opportunity to discuss how we can build on that foundation and deliver more for our citizens,” Mr McClay says.

“Minister Farrell and I will be discussing how we can work more closely together to make it easier for New Zealand and Australia businesses to trade more.

“Our focus will be on how we can bring down barriers and reduce costs through eliminating non-tariff barriers across the Tasman. We will also discuss a range of international issues in the WTO, OECD, CPTPP, as well as the EU Deforestation Regulations and sustainable supply chains.”

Businesses with prominent interest in the trans-Tasman market will meet Ministers facilitated by the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum. These include: Spark, Infratil, Port of Auckland, Indevin, and Beca.

“As exporting nations, New Zealand and Australia share a strong commitment to the rules-based trading system, and the continuation of increased connectivity to support regional growth and stability,” Mr McClay says.

