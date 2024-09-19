Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

No Growth Under National, Just Cuts

Thursday, 19 September 2024, 11:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The National Government’s decisions have hindered, not helped the economy.

“GDP figures released today show our economy has shrunk by 0.2 percent, or 0.5 percent per capita in the second quarter of this year,” said Labour finance spokesperson Barbara Edmonds.

“The data confirms the New Zealand economy has failed to grow since the coalition government took office.

“The results speak for themselves. Nicola Willis’ hit list is now higher unemployment, low GDP, and record high migration as Kiwis look to escape the effects of her poor financial decisions.

“Factories are closing across the country because the government is not taking meaningful action. Nicola Willis’ cuts to the public sector and pausing of infrastructure projects is driving our economy deeper in to a recession.

“Businesses are fighting against low consumer confidence and spending, and facing increased costs everywhere they look.

“Given this government’s failings, it’s no wonder Kiwis are leaving our shores in droves.

“The Government has no plan to grow the economy. The continued cuts are doing nothing to help improve the worsening economic conditions or drive productive growth.

“Almost a year into her tenure as finance minister it’s time Nicola Willis took some responsibility, invested in growing the economy and stopped the cuts,” Barbara Edmonds said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 