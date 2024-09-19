Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

GDP Data Shows Effect Of High Interest Rates

Thursday, 19 September 2024, 11:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Willis
Minister of Finance

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the quarter to June 2024 reinforces how an extended period of high interest rates has meant tough times for families, businesses, and communities, but recent indications show the economy is starting to bounce back, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

Stats NZ data released today shows GDP fell 0.2% for the June 2024 quarter.

“Today’s GDP data confirms what we already know – that the economy has been suffering the after-effects of a long cost of living crisis, with the Reserve Bank having to keep rates high to tackle inflation.

“But the New Zealand economy is resilient, and it will recover. Forward-looking data shows the work we are doing to rebuild the economy is already having an impact and green shoots of recovery are coming through.

“Difficult conditions for households are also starting to ease. Inflation is forecast to be under 3 per cent this quarter, signalling an end to the extreme price increases New Zealanders have experienced over many years.

“In August, the Reserve Bank cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points – the first reduction since 2020. That is great news for businesses and for households with mortgages, providing much needed cost-of-living relief.

“Some businesses are feeling a lot better about the future with business confidence recently reported as the highest in a decade. It’s pleasing to see many businesses have the confidence to hire, invest and grow once again.

“Brighter days are ahead. There is still more work to do, but our careful and deliberate plan is laying the foundations for economic recovery,” Nicola Willis says.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 