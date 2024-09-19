NZ To Host First Fiji, Australia Trilateral Trade Ministers’ Meeting In Rotorua

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade

Trade Minister Todd McClay will host Fijian Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica and Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell for trilateral trade talks in Rotorua this weekend.

“Fiji is one of the largest economies in the Pacific and is a respected partner for Australia and New Zealand,” Mr McClay says.

Australia and New Zealand have strong trade and investment links with Fiji, including through the 15 member Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), with Fiji the only Pacific and small economy partner.

“This meeting is an opportunity to identify additional areas of economic cooperation for Australia, Fiji, and New Zealand, and to build on our work together in the WTO, IPEF and other international bodies. Our discussions will focus on sustainable fisheries, regional stability and the Pacific Island, Australia, New Zealand ‘Pacer Plus’ trade and development agreement,” Mr McClay says.

“Together with Australia this is a chance to further deepen our relationship and promote shared prosperity, security and growth across the region.”

