Police Allocate Officers To Beat And Gang Units

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister of Police

Hon Casey Costello

Associate Minister of Police

The Coalition Government welcomes Police’s announcement today to deploy more police on the beat and staff to Gang Disruption Units.

An additional 70 officers will be allocated to Community Beat Teams across towns and regional centres. This builds on the deployment of beat officers in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch CBDs in July, bringing the total to 160. In addition, 72 staff will be allocated to frontline Gang Disruption Units in specific districts, and five to the National Gang Unit.

“I am thrilled with today’s announcement. We’ve already seen the positive impact of having a higher police visibility in our CBDs. Our beat officers engage with the public and retailers, and their presence discourages crime – it's exactly what Kiwis want to see.

“Extending community beat teams into towns and regional centres will mean a more reassuring and responsive policing presence for the general public and retailers across the whole country,” says Mr Mitchell.

Ms Costello says this announcement demonstrates the tangible benefits that can be delivered through the Coalition Government’s commitment to an additional 500 frontline police officers over the next two years.

“This investment is enabling Police to extend their capabilities and visibility, get on top of crime, and ensure Kiwis can feel safe going about their daily lives, without fear or intimidation.”

Police have also announced the staffing allocations from the 500 going to the district Gang Disruption Units announced in June, in areas where gang activity is most prevalent.

“The establishment of the district gang units will enable dedicated teams to make maximum use of the new tools brought in to suppress and contain the misery that gangs cause and enforce the new gangs legislation when it comes into effect,” says Mr Mitchell.

“This Government is serious about restoring law and order, and is backing Police with more resources, powers and tools to tackle gangs, disrupt criminal activity, and keep Kiwis safe.”

