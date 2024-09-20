Landmark Phonics Check In Te Reo Māori

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

For the first time, schools can use a purpose-built tool to check how a child is progressing in reading through te reo Māori.

“Around 45 schools are trialling a New Zealand first te reo Māori phonics check, known as Hihira Weteoro. It will help kaiako (teachers) focus on what ākonga (students) need most to become strong, confident readers,” Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

“Students will be checked on how they’re progressing with identifying sounds, letters and words, if they can write words from a dictated sentence and whether they can read continuous texts. Checks will happen at 20, 40 and 55 weeks of schooling.

“It will help kaiako identify ākonga who may need extra support so that our Tamariki experience success as readers in their first year of school.”

Hihira Weteoro will be available for all kura and schools where students are learning in te reo Māori from Term 1, 2025.

“This trial will ensure teachers and whānau can have confidence this tool is fit for purpose. Guidance materials and professional development will be available to support implementation.”

Structured literacy classroom kits will also be delivered for years 0-3 from the start of next year. Kura and schools will also receive up to $5000 annually over the next four years to buy further decodable books, games and other high-quality materials for structured approaches.

“I am committed to lifting achievement for Māori learners and close the equity gap that has persisted for too long in our education system. This Government will ensure every child gets the very best start in literacy they can,” Ms Stanford says.

