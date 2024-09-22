Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Trade Ministers Discuss Next Steps For CER

Sunday, 22 September 2024, 7:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister of Trade

Trade Minister Todd McClay hosted Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell for the annual Closer Economic Relations (CER) Trade Ministers’ meeting in Rotorua this weekend.

“CER is a gold-standard agreement underpinning $32 billion in annual trade. Minister Farrell and I discussed how we can continue to build on its success to grow trade and investment between our countries and improve conditions for our exporting businesses around the world,” Mr McClay says.

“We agreed on the importance of facilitating trans-Tasman trade, including through the work under way to strengthen the operation of the Trans-Tasman Mutual Recognition Arrangement (TTMRA) and enhance regulatory coherence.

“We discussed the benefits of addressing non-tariff barriers including restrictions on structural timber exports.

“We also had a productive exchange of views on how we can pursue our shared interests on a range of international agreements and issues including the WTO, CPTPP and other regional trade initiatives.”

The Ministers also met with a number of New Zealand and Australian businesses, facilitated by the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum.

“It is essential that we hear directly from businesses about what matters to them so that we can prioritise actions that make a real difference,” Mr McClay says.

The Ministers released a joint statement following their meeting.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 