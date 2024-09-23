Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Ministers Oblivious To Cuts’ Effect On Families

Monday, 23 September 2024, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The National Government is oblivious to the impact cuts to services will have on New Zealanders who are doing the hard yards caring for mentally ill family members.

Labour mental health spokesperson Ingrid Leary said that the fact Health Minister Shane Reti and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey weren’t aware respite services for 120 families of mentally ill kids were being cut was an example of this Government being missing in action.

“They put downward pressure on services to do more with less, then wash their hands of it and walk away.

“This is a failure by Matt Doocey to advocate around cuts impacting frontline mental health services. He needs to step up and fight to stop cuts that are impacting the frontline in his portfolio area.

“This Mental Health Awareness week, what we’re seeing from the Government is penny pinching and meanness. Parents and other family members need support and an occasional day off when they are caring for mentally unwell children.

“Matt Doocey is missing in action when it comes to sweeping cuts across social services that are impacting mental health and he should stop blaming his officials. It's his job to know this stuff,” said Ingrid Leary.

© Scoop Media

