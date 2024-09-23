First Of Its Kind Trilateral Trade Meeting Held To Celebrate Pacific Partnership

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Trade

Trade Minister Todd McClay hosted Fijian Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Hon Manoa Kamikamica and Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell for trilateral trade talks in Rotorua over the weekend.

“The meeting was an opportunity to understand how we can all best support each other. As friends and partners, we want to increase the benefits of trade for the people of Fiji and the broader region,” Mr McClay says.

“This is especially important given Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon have set an ambitious goal to hit NZ$2 billion of two-way trade by 2030.”

The trilateral talks included discussion of the Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations (PACER) Plus and how it could support investment and jobs, improve living standards, and deepen Pacific trade connections.

Ministers also addressed Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji’s collaborative efforts to encourage World Trade Organisation members to ratify the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, which encourages ethical fishing practices.

The trade ministers released a trilateral joint statement following the meeting.

