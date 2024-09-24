Government Helping Advanced Aviation Take Off

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister for Space

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The Government is introducing a light-touch regulatory approach to advanced aviation as it moves to give businesses certainty and boost productivity, Space Minister Judith Collins and Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced today.

“Novel aviation technologies, such as drones and uncrewed aircraft, are set to revolutionise aviation, as well as have global impacts on communications, emergency management and advancing science,” Ms Collins told the Aerospace Summit in Christchurch.

“We have committed to having a world-class regulatory environment by the end of 2025. To do that we’re introducing a light-touch regulatory approach that will significantly free up innovators to test their technology and ideas.

“We’re also removing the requirement for them to have to go through the whole approvals process each time they tweak their technology.

“New Zealand is an attractive place for aerospace-related business. With a world-class regulatory environment, we’ll be able to make more of our natural advantages of clear skies and geography and our talented people to position New Zealand as a destination of choice for aerospace activity.”

Mr Brown said the Government was also establishing restricted airspaces where tests could be carried out -– known as a sandbox.

“This provides innovators with much improved flexibility, while maintaining safety and separation from other aviation users,” he says.

“These changes are just some of the steps the Government is taking to support the growth and development of the wider aerospace sector.”

Ms Collins also released today the New Zealand Space and Advanced Aviation Strategy, which outlines the ambitions for these interlinked sectors, and the actions to realise that ambition.

“The Government is focused on creating the right environment to unlock the significant economic growth offered by the high-tech, high-productivity aerospace sector,” Ms Collins says.

The New Zealand Space and Advanced Aviation Strategy is available on the MBIE website: New Zealand Space and Advanced Aviation Strategy 2024-2030 | Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (mbie.govt.nz)

© Scoop Media

