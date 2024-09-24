Supporters Of Russia’s Invasion Targeted In Further Sanctions

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters today announced further sanctions as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s continued illegal war of aggression against Ukraine is an assault on the rules-based order,” Mr Peters says.

“This latest round of sanctions targets actors involved in Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Russia’s military-industrial complex, and Belarusian individuals and entities providing support to the invasion.

“Russia’s continued illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant threatens nuclear security and safety. NewZealand again calls on Russia to cease its occupation of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and immediately withdraw from Ukraine’s territory.

“The sanctioning of Belarusian actors represents a shared effort with our likeminded international partners to condemn and hold accountable those supporting Russia’s illegal actions.

“By joining with more than 35 other countries imposing sanctions on those supporting Russia’s aggression, we raise the costs involved for the Russian war machine,” Mr Peters says.

Since the Russia Sanctions Act entered into force in March 2022, NewZealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,700 individuals and entities, along with a range of trade measures. These new sanctions target five individuals and six entities.

Notes:

This tranche of sanctions also adds clarity for situations where a formal warning is to be issued by the Attorney-General (if a person has breached a sanction or is likely to). The clarity is around the information to be included and how the warning can be issued.

More information about sanctions, travel bans, and export controls against Russia and Belarus, as well as diplomatic, military and economic support to Ukraine, can be found on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website here.

Since the invasion on 24 February 2022, New Zealand has pledged over $130 million in financial assistance and in-kind support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion, including:

support for military training, equipment, and materiel valued at $83.4 million, including up to 97 NZDF personnel deployed to Europe.

$31.9 million in humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected Ukrainian communities in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

$5.2 million in support for international legal processes and human rights monitoring.

The Government has implemented the following actions in response to the war in Ukraine:

Passed the historic Russia Sanctions Act under which we have implemented sanctions (Including those announced today) targeting:

Vladimir Putin and key members of his inner circle.

Senior leadership of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

All 620 members of the Russian parliament (State Duma and Federation Council).

All Russian Ministers and Governors.

More than 280 entities including state-owned enterprises, entities that are part of Russia’s military industrial complex, Donbas militia groups, and Belarusian defence entities.

More than 110 oligarchs and immediate family with close ties and influence with the Russian Government.

19 financial institutions, including Russia’s Central Bank

7 Belarusian financial institutions.

56 individuals and entities involved in disinformation and cyber-attacks on Ukraine.

15 members of the Central Election Commission.

Almost 100 Russian-directed leaders in the Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples’ Republics and occupied Ukrainian regions.

The Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation.

15 Iranian individuals and 15 Iranian entities for supplying drones to Russia.

Banned all Russian and Belarusian Government and military aircraft and vessels from NZ.

Banned exports to Russian and Belarusian military and security forces.

Suspended bilateral Foreign Ministry Consultations with Russia.

Implemented a 35% tariff on all Russian imports to NZ (this has been extended to 2025 to align with other sanctions).

Banned the import of Russian gold into NZ.

Significantly expanded the export ban on Russia and Belarus to cover more industrial products of strategic importance (by adding more than 700 new prohibited tariff lines).

Banned the import of Russian oil, gas, and coal.

Banned the export of oil exploration and oil production goods to Russia.

Banned the import from and export to Russia of certain luxury goods.

Implemented the G7-plus oil price cap on Russian-origin oil.

