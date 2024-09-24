Green Party Reschedules Special General Meeting

Statement from Green Party Co-Leader Chlöe Swarbrick:

“Following the High Court’s ruling received on Friday last week, the Green Party have now rescheduled our Special General Meeting (SGM) for the evening of Thursday 17 October.

“This Special General Meeting will discuss the potential use of provisions in the Electoral Act, informally known as the party-hopping law, in the case of Darleen Tana.

“This afternoon the Party has sent notice to our Branches across the country to allow planning for meetings to discuss the issue and finalise delegates.

“Any use of the legislation will require consensus, or at least 75 per cent support from delegates. We will honour our grassroots members’ decision at this SGM.”

