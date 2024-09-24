Caregivers Thanked At Their National Conference

Hon Karen Chhour

Minister for Children

“Today at the Caring Families Aotearoa National Caregiver Conference I got to say a big thank you to all the caregivers in the room for all that they do for the children and young people of New Zealand.

“Without caregivers providing safe, stable homes for children, Oranga Tamariki would not be able to do the work that it does.

“It is no secret that gaining and retaining caregivers can be challenging, but I believe changes can be made that will make caregiving more attractive – and allow caregivers to make more decisions for children in their care.

“As Minister for Children, my first and most important priority is always to ensure Oranga Tamariki is relentlessly focussed on the safety of the children and young people in its care and those that come to their attention.

“To ensure the Ministry remains focussed on what is important – and promote greater transparency about its performance – I have asked Oranga Tamariki to report quarterly on five key performance indicators.

“One of these areas specifically talks about caregivers, and making sure they feel supported.

“This will see Oranga Tamariki now regularly report the results of a continuous rolling survey of caregivers.

“This survey will ask carers directly whether they are feeling supported, would recommend becoming a caregiver or are thinking about stopping being a caregiver.

“This will help to ensure caregivers are getting – and continue to get – the support they need as they open their hearts and homes to children and young people.

“Another area I am working on is the repeal of Section 7AA. This will ensure the safety and wellbeing of children in care is prioritised above any other consideration.

“By repealing Section 7AA, caregivers can look forward to better decision-making that centres around the best interests of the child – and a more stable and certain caring environment, with fewer disruptions and challenges for children and carers.”

Minister Chhour spoke to the Caring Families Aotearoa National Caregiver Conference in Christchurch this morning. Read her speech here.

