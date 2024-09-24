Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Parliament

Green Government Will Revoke Oil And Gas Permits

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party vows to reinstate the oil and gas ban and revoke permits when it returns to government following the coalition’s introduction of legislation to reopen offshore oil and gas exploration this afternoon.

“A Green Government will reinstate the oil and gas ban and revoke any permits granted under the current regime and their obsession with pouring oil, coal and gas on the climate crisis fire,” says Green Party Co-Leader and spokesperson for Climate Change, Chlöe Swarbrick.

“We can have an economy that supports people and the planet, instead of exploiting both. It’s simply a matter of political willpower.

“Overturning the oil and gas ban risks exacerbating energy insecurity and driving exorbitant power prices. The Government must know this. And yet they persist with their lobbyist’s wish list.

“Luxon’s Government has weaponised the energy crisis to argue for more fossil fuels, conveniently neglecting that it’s the very reliance on those fossil fuels which is behind the energy crisis.

“Climate delay is the new denial.

“We can reduce emissions, lower power bills, and improve the resilience of our energy system. All we need is mainstream political willpower. New Zealanders deserve better than the Government’s attempts to pull the wool over their eyes,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

