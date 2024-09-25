Greater Investment In FASD Support And Prevention

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has announced a $4.85 million package of initiatives aimed at understanding the prevalence of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), promoting better education and supporting women to stay alcohol free during pregnancy.

“People with FASD can experience lifelong physical, behavioural, learning, and mental health problems. Those impacts are shared by families, caregivers, and communities,” says Dr Reti.

“In April, I announced five initiatives that will benefit hundreds of New Zealand families affected by FASD. I am pleased to report we are already seeing progress.

“Following the publication of New Zealand’s first tailored FASD diagnostic guidelines, 30 healthcare professionals will be trained to better recognise and diagnose FASD end of the year.

“The community support pilot is well underway and the FASD prevention campaign will launch in October. Health agencies are collaborating with the FASD community on the refreshed FASD Strategic Action Plan, which is on track to be published in 2025.

“However, with an estimated three to five Kiwi kids born with FASD every day, we simply cannot wait for a long-term plan to take meaningful action. We have listened to the best community and expert advice and have already made a start.”

The three initiatives announced today are:

Undertaking an FASD prevalence study, to understand the true nature of the challenge FASD presents in New Zealand, rather than relying on extrapolated overseas data.

Providing structured education for clinical and community settings to grow FASD awareness and capacity in communities and across health, disability and social services.

Supporting initiatives that promote alcohol-free pregnancies and reduce the stigma of FASD.

“FASD has significant economic and social costs to New Zealand. It’s a condition which significantly challenges lifelong learning and development and makes things very difficult for families,” says Dr Reti.

“We want people to thrive, leading lives they aspire to and contributing to society and the economy.

“There’s strong evidence that prevention, early detection and intervention are the most effective ways to improve the health and wellbeing for people with FASD.

“Evidence-based outcomes is a key principle of this Government’s investments – every initiative must provide clear, demonstrable value to communities. I expect to see real progress through these programmes, significantly shifting the dial on FASD.

“We want New Zealand to be a country where people are supported to have alcohol-free pregnancies, where the prevalence of FASD is well understood, where health and disability services have the training they need to diagnose FASD, and people living with FASD and their families are well supported.”

Note:

Funding has been allocated from the Alcohol Levy.

© Scoop Media

